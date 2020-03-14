NASCAR and IndyCar both reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar also suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR called off Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both events were already scheduled to be run without spectators.
IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg without fans. Formula One also canceled its season opening race in Australia, leaving the first full weekend of global motorsports without a major event.
“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all events through April,” IndyCar said. “(The) safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.”
IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi issued a statement in which he called the decision “a bummer.”
“I share in the disappointment with all the fans and pro athletes across the globe,” Rossi said. “But let’s work through this together, be good (intelligent) humans, and come back to have some fun in a couple months.”