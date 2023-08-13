Main Photo

Chase Elliott, left, and William Byron talk during qualifications for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday.

NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session.

