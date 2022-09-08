Main Photo

Erik Jones (43), Ross Chastain (1), Ryan Blaney (12), Alex Bowman (48), Martin Truex (19), Kevin Harvick (4) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) compete in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO

NASCAR is investigating a spate of car fires that left one championship contender fuming after his Ford erupted into an inferno during the opening playoff race.

Kevin Harvick lashed out at NASCAR and the new Next Gen car after his inexplicably caught fire at Darlington Raceway. The Next Gen debuted this season and is a spec vehicle with single-source parts that is intended to both level the playing field and cut costs.

