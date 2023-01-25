Main Photo

NASCAR Legend and American Icon Richard Petty to serve as Grand Marshal for Trans Am’s Sebring Season Opener.

CHARLOTTE — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce that NASCAR legend Richard Petty will serve as grand marshal for the season-opening Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 race at Sebring International Raceway. Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, will be making his first-career Trans Am start in that event, kicking off his full-time season in the feature race on Saturday, February 25.

Petty has experience racing in Trans Am, competing in the series’ inaugural season. The winningest driver in NASCAR drove Team Starfish’s Plymouth Barracuda in the fourth ever Trans Am race in history at VIRginia International Raceway in July of 1966, starting fourth and finishing eighth in the Over 2.0 Liter class. Petty, who had one title under his belt at the time, went on to become a seven-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, amassing 200 race wins, including seven victories in the Daytona 500. Petty, who has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

