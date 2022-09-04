DARLINGTON, S.C. — Austin Cindric has had more than six months to think about NASCAR’s playoffs. The rookie racer thinks he’s got a winning plan: maintain his steady, head-down approach when the 10-race postseason begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
Cindric is among a group of four first-timers in the field of 16, along with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. All are excited — and filled with questions about how things will unfold when the green flag waves for the Southern 500.
“I want to do my job. The only expectation I have is to have a team that all the resources and capability to do that,” said Cindric, who won the season-opening Daytona 500. “We’ve certainly delivered on a lot of occasions.”
Cindric will start 14th on the playoff grid. Chastain, with two wins and eight other top-five finishes, starts the playoffs in third behind regular-season champion Chase Elliott and No. 2 seed Joey Logano.
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the fourth seed. Briscoe is seeded 12th and Suarez right behind in 13th.
Logano, who won the May race at Darlington, took the pole Saturday and will lead seven playoff racers on the grid. Christopher Bell was second, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Cindric and Larson.
Elliott will be the playoff racer furthest back in the field, starting 23rd.
Darlington starts the three-race opening round. Chastain said his week has been “surprisingly normal” after all he’d heard about playoff anxiety.
“It’s wild. I thought there would be differences, I thought I would feel different or wake up and not be able to sleep,” Chastain said. “I’m really happy that it’s been a normal week.”
Suarez, of Trackhouse Racing, also has felt this was a regular week, no matter that a Cup Series trophy awaits at the end of the next 10 weeks.
“I think if we can stay calm, relax and continue to do exactly the same thing we’ve been doing the last few months, we’re going to be in good shape,” said Suarez, NASCAR’s first Mexican-born race winner.