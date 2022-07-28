Main Photo

Ross Chastain (1) and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the pack past the grand stand on a restart late in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points.

