NASCAR Gragson Suspension Auto Racing

Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson posted Saturday. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

