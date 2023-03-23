Main Photo

Josh Williams makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

 HAKIM WRIGHT SR./AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Josh Williams was given a one-race suspension on Tuesday as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Williams accepted his punishment but said he doesn't regret his actions which led to the penalty. He will miss this Saturday's Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

