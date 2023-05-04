Main Photo

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid stands on the court for warm-ups before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

 DERIK HAMILTON/AP PHOTO

Joel Embiid is the runner-up no more. After finishing second in each of the last two years, Philadelphia’s MVP is the NBA’s MVP.

Embiid won the league’s top individual award on Tuesday night, topping Denver’s Nikola Jokic — who had won the two previous MVP trophies — and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee.

