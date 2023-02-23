Kevin Durant went to Phoenix. Russell Westbrook moved from Los Angeles to Los Angeles. Kevin Love did what once worked out nicely for LeBron James, taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami. And speaking of James, he says he’s about to play some of the biggest games of his career.
The All-Star break ends Thursday.
Let the playoff-push fireworks begin.
“It’s not the start of a new season,” Miami guard Tyler Herro said. “But I think this is when guys really raise their level of play.”
Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Denver, Cleveland and Memphis probably can go ahead and make playoff plans. Houston, Charlotte, San Antonio and Detroit probably can go ahead and start scheduling April vacations.
That leaves 20 teams for 10 playoff spots. Sacramento is in position to end the longest drought in NBA history — 16 years and counting — and Cleveland is in line to make the playoffs without someone named LeBron on the roster for the first time since 1998.
“We have a group that’s dedicated to winning, and there are certain things we have to learn about each other,” Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said. “It’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows with us. We’re still a team that’s young, but we also are figuring each other out.”
The Cavaliers are five games behind Boston, 4 1/2 behind Milwaukee and two behind Philadelphia in the East. The rest of the race might get jumbled; 13th-place Orlando is only four games from a play-in berth.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance,” Magic rookie Paolo Banchero said.
“The West is loaded now,” Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. said. “I don’t know how that happened.”
Here’s how: Durant went to Phoenix. Durant’s trade to the Suns could make a team that looked vulnerable anything but vulnerable.
Denver is five games clear of Memphis for the West lead and eight games up on No. 3 Sacramento.
But starting with the Kings, there are 11 teams in the standings — Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers (who just got Westbrook, after he was bought out by Utah following a trade with the Lakers), Phoenix, Dallas (now with Kyrie Irving alongside Luka Doncic), New Orleans, Minnesota, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Utah, Portland and the Lakers — separated by just six games.
The seedings could flip every night out West.
“Must-see TV,” Morris said.
And James — who just passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record — says the 23 games the Lakers have left carry incredible significance.
He didn’t go to the playoffs last year. He can’t envision missing them again.
“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA,” James said.