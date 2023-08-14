Big Ten Media Days Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

It is unclear if the NCAA Committee on Infractions will accept Michigan’s proposal of a four-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh to settle a case involving recruiting violations.

Michigan recently submitted a negotiated resolution to the NCAA in a case that has been in the works for about two years. The school received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The details were confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not finalized at that time.

Recommended for you