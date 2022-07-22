Main Photo

The NCAA has adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men's and women's basketball players, according to a progress report released Wednesday.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The NCAA has adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men's and women's basketball players, according to a progress report released Wednesday.

College sports' largest governing body hired a third party to evaluate its response to a scathing report issued almost a year ago that criticized gender inequality in the tournaments.

Recommended for you