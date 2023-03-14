Main Photo

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) looks for a rebound.

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron scored second-period goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and the Winnipeg Jets held off the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Sunday night.

Nate Schmidt scored in the first period and Hellebuyck stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third for the Jets, who improved to 8-3-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. The Jets beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.

Recommended for you