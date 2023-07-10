HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third victory of the season.

Haley, who led 80 laps, was in a position to lead a parade of Kaulig Racing drivers in overtime but had no help on the restart while Nemechek made his move on the outside to take his first lead of the race.

