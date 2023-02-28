Main Photo

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers pass the start-finish line at Auto Club Speedway as track dryers are used on the damp surface. The race was stopped after just two pace laps due to persistent rain. The race was postponed.

 WILL LESTER/THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER VIA AP

FONTANA, Calif. — John Hunter Nemechek held off Sam Mayer and earned his third career Xfinity Series victory in a rare Sunday night race on the final NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway’s famed two-mile track.

Nemechek reclaimed the lead shortly after a restart with 12 laps to go and held on in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota despite overheating on the final lap. The son of veteran racer Joe Nemechek won on the Xfinity circuit for the first time since Texas in late 2021.

