Magic Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, in New York.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made sure a season that started turbulently will end in the playoffs.

Not only that, they did it with a better record and seeding than last season, even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Recommended for you