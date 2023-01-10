Main Photo

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives up against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11).

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant.

Royce O’Neale’s putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.

Recommended for you