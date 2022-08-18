Main Photo

Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Billy Napier’s methodical, multifaceted approach to returning Florida to national prominence might actually be on a fast track.

Napier’s recruiting prowess has been on display the last two months, culminating with the Gators’ 2023 class breaking into the top 10 in national rankings by Rivals and 247 Sports. The latest bump coincided with Florida opening an $85 million facility that was years in the making and should help get the program back on level footing with the Southeastern Conference heavyweights.

