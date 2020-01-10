HONOLULU — Same state, new island, two courses that could not be more different.
What hasn’t changed between the two-week Hawaii swing on the PGA Tour is the wind, which is stronger than usual. The gusts approached 40 mph at Kapalua last week for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It was blowing just as hard Wednesday at Waialae on the eve of the Sony Open.
“I’ve never seen the wind blow like this, and it’s supposed to blow like this every day,” said Justin Thomas, who will try to repeat his Hawaii 2-0 performance from 2017 when he won on both courses.
Thomas and the other 22 players in the winners-only field last week at least have some fresh experience. They faced three straight days of gusts that made Kapalua feel even more extreme than usual, especially on the greens. Thomas won in a playoff over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, and all three said putts were knocked off line depending on the gusts.
“I thought I was going to get a little bit of a break after last week, but looks like we’ve got more wind and rain,” Thomas said. “Luckily, I had a little bit of a head start. So hopefully, it’ll help.”