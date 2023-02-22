Main Photo

The American Athletic Conference released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday that includes the league’s six incoming teams.

Each of the 14 AAC teams will play eight conference games in a single-division format. The top two teams in the standings will play in the conference championship game on Dec. 2.

