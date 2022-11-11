Main Photo

An image of Skip Schumaker, new manager of the Miami Marlins baseball team, is broadcast on a screen inside loanDepot Park.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series.

Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.

