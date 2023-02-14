Main Photo

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

New Mexico State's men's basketball season came to an abrupt halt Sunday after the release of a police report that detailed three players ganging up on a teammate and attacking him in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

“It's time for this program to reset,” chancellor Dan Arvizu said in the statement that announced the end of the season.

Recommended for you