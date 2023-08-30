Main Photo

The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League has scheduled a news conference to make its long-awaited announcement on where its six franchises will be based.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League provided a sneak peak as to where it’s six franchises will be based Monday night, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official.

According to the PWHL’s newly launched account on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the teams will be based in the New York tri-state area, Minnesota, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Each market had an account with an @PWHL prefix. The sites just happened to be the only six accounts @theofficialpwhl is currently following.

