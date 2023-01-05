Main Photo

Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment in the division it has caused in golf.

 AP FILE PHOTO

KAPALUA, Hawaii — One moment the splash of a humpback whale’s tail pierced the Pacific blue below the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Before long, as players began lining up for practice rounds, a brief shower sent everyone seeking cover.

It was a fitting start to a new year on the PGA Tour, where circumstances can change with little notice. As for what to expect in 2023 — the short answer is anything — check in with Scottie Scheffler and what he would have wanted going into last year.

Recommended for you