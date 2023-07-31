WWCup New Zealand Switzerland Soccer

New Zealand's Claudia Bunge, right, and New Zealand's Jacqui Hand embrace after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

 MATTHEW GELHARD/AP PHOTO

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday in the Women’s World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.

The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win Monday against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.

