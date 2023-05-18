Main Photo

Josef Newgarden stands next to his car after qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race at Iowa Speedway.

 AP FILE PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden walks into an interview at Indianapolis Motor Speedway waiting for the question. Again.

The two-time IndyCar champion realizes his annual May tradition is about to begin and he knows it’s going to remain this way until he finally joins the Indianapolis 500 winner’s club.

