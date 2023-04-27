Main Photo

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Stroud threw 85 touchdown passes to break a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees for TDs over two seasons.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The NFL never really stops, so the offseason continues with the draft starting Thursday night.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and, as usual, a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects.

