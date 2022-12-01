Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 30-15. 

 MICHAEL LAUGHLIN/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

Recommended for you