Bears sign 39-year-old tight end Lewis to 1-year contractLAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Lewis — entering his 18th season — gives the Bears a blocking tight end to complement Cole Kmet and help protect quarterback Justin Fields. He spent the past five years with Green Bay after playing his first 12 with Jacksonville.
The 6-foot-6, 267-pound Lewis has 432 receptions for 5,084 yards and 39 touchdowns over 251 games and 221 starts. He is one of three tight ends, along with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, with at least 200 regular-season starts and 400 receptions.
Cowboys, safety Hooker agree on a 3-year extensionOXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.
Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.
Hooker’s time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.
The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.
Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years. Wilson is expected to miss most of training camp after straining a calf in the first practice.
Bengals LB Wilson gets 4-year extensionLinebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.
Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020, has averaged 112 tackles over the past two seasons. He has seven interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in three years.
The Bengals have given Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson extensions. Quarterback Joe Burrow is next. He’s due to receive what may end up being the richest contract in NFL history.