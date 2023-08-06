Bears sign 39-year-old tight end Lewis to 1-year contractLAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Lewis — entering his 18th season — gives the Bears a blocking tight end to complement Cole Kmet and help protect quarterback Justin Fields. He spent the past five years with Green Bay after playing his first 12 with Jacksonville.

