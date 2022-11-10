Main Photo

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12).

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

Halfway through the 2022 season it appears NFL defenses have finally started catching up.

After a five-year run of hot-shot quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards and leaving defenses with few answers, the pendulum has turned away from the offense for a change.

Recommended for you