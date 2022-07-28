Main Photo

The 49ers report to training camp with intrigue about what the team plans to do with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (left) with Trey Lance (right) set to take his place.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered.

The Cleveland Browns still don’t know how many games they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago.

