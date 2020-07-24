Players are reconvening for a training camp unlike any other, and the ramifications of their remote offseason will soon become apparent.
When the NFL scrapped regular offseason training for virtual OTAs and videoconferences because of the coronavirus crisis, some players applauded and others plodded. Coaches had to get creative to replace face-to-face instruction, and many discovered teaching tools they’ll continue using even after the pandemic ends.
Training camps won’t be normal. No preseason games. No fans at practice. Daily COVID-19 tests for players, coaches, staff, media. And a slow ramp-up to padded practices in a few weeks.
Players have been preparing on their own for months, aside from quarterbacks such as graybeard Tom Brady and greenhorn Drew Lock, who gathered their new receivers to work on their timing, something the players union ultimately discouraged.
Some students thrived on their own when schools turned to online learning in the spring as the coronavirus surged. Others craved a return to the classroom where they could prosper among their peers.
Same thing with the NFL.
Self-starters could flourish even when the COVID-19 crisis forced them to work remotely, but players also had to navigate through more free time than ever.
These peculiar circumstances placed “a greater accountability on players to prepare, but on the coaches as well,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
“There has to be a real streamlined approach to the most important parts of those installs and the finer details are at a premium. I think it’s probably making the coaches better coaches and at the same time ... you expect great accountability” from the players, Rodgers said.
“I think that’s the beauty of this time,” Rodgers added. “It really separates the guys who are the self-motivated self-starters and the guys who maybe need a little more direction. And those guys that need more direction are going to be better in the setting where we’re all together. The other guys are going to be more ready to rock and roll once Day 1 comes.”
While the players will get extra time to ramp up their football fitness with the league agreeing to scrap the preseason schedule, some coaches don’t think they’ll be that far behind compared to other years.
Even in a regular offseason, the linemen don’t do any live hitting with full pads until training camp comes around, when position battles up and down the roster are won or lost.