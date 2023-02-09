Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, left, looks to throw Miami made the playoffs despite starting three different quarterbacks with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Thompson each starting at least two games during the regular season.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara called six-year journeyman Joshua Dobbs hours after a loss on Christmas Eve, asking him to come to the team headquarters on Christmas Day.

Though he had signed just four days earlier, the Titans decided to turn the offense over to Dobbs and coach Mike Vrabel insisted the game plan would remain the same.

