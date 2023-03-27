Lightning Bruins Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon (14) and Boston Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway (21) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, in Boston.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are winning so much that clinching their division didn’t merit any celebration. Captain Patrice Bergeron didn’t even realize it had happened.

Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Saturday.

Recommended for you