Main Photo

Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) and center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate a goal by Perron during the third period.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures.

Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit’s visit to Ottawa until Feb. 27.

Recommended for you