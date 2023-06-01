Main Photo

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club.

 ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus already spoke too soon in March when he said the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events in 2024. He was unusually muted Tuesday on the topic of whether his Memorial Tournament should have a cut.

The plan is for the elevated events to have elite fields of no more than 80 players with no cut. Tiger Woods has said he wants a 36-hole cut for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera he hosts, and that Nicklaus also wants a cut.

Recommended for you