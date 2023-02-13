Louisville Miami Basketball

Louisville guard El Ellis (3) looks for an open teammate past Miami guards Isaiah Wong (2) and Wooga Poplar (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, in Coral Gables, Fla.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night.

Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

