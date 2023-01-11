Main Photo

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kisses the championship trophy after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU. Georgia won 65-7.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry grin as he walked off the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared.

It was all standing ovations and sideline snacks in the fourth quarter of the most lopsided bowl season game in college football history.

