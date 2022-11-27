Main Photo

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton (7) as he run after a catch.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday.

Georgia (12-0, No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.

Recommended for you