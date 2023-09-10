Main Photo

Georgia’s Mekhi Mews (87) runs past Ball State’s Dalton Elrod (55) as he returns a punt for a touchdown.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the slow-starting Bulldogs to a 45-3 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2).

