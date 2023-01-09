CFP TCU Georgia Football

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, left, speaks with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after a news conference Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday.

 MIKE STEWART/AP PHOTO

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of college football’s greatest dynasty as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and now is on the verge of launching his own.

After going through the Crimson Tide last season to win Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Smart’s top-ranked Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU (13-1).

