SEC Mississippi South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere, at left and Zia Cooke (1) go for a loose ball with Mississippi's Madison Scott (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, March 4, 2023.

 MIC SMITH/AP PHOTO

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Coach Dawn Staley nodded her head as reserve Laeticia Amihere talked about No. 1 South Carolina’s versatility.

The undefeated Gamecocks are certainly talented with two-time SEC player of the year Aliyah Boston and leading scorer Zia Cooke. They’re also deep with players like Victaria Saxton and Amihere filling major roles, helping South Carolina reach the conference tournament final for the eighth time in nine seasons.

