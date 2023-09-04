Virginia Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) rushes past Virginia defensive end Ben Smiley III, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, in Nashville, Tenn.

 GEORGE WALKER IV./AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The simple normalcy of playing football means so much for the Virginia Cavaliers that the final score didn’t matter Saturday.

Losing three teammates to a shooting last November will never be forgotten. Coach Tony Elliott made clear what they endured that day was “unprecedented” and remains hard to put into words.

