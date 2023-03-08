Main Photo

Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) poses for a picture with a fan, as teammates celebrate defeating Pittsburgh.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga congratulated his 14th-ranked Hurricanes for battling through a “marathon” and claiming a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. The Hurricanes face a different challenge now as the top seed for this week’s ACC Tournament.

“He told us what we have next is just a bunch of sprints,” wing Jordan Miller said after the team beat Pittsburgh on Saturday to clinch that No. 1 seed.

