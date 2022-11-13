Main Photo

South Florida guard Tyler Harris (2) dribbles the ball as Auburn guard Tre Donaldson (3) defends.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan added 18 to help No. 15 Auburn overcome a cold offensive first half in a 67-59 win over South Florida on Friday night.

Auburn trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before storming back to take the lead on a 12-2 run that was keyed by back-to-back baskets from Flanigan.

