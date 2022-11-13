AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan added 18 to help No. 15 Auburn overcome a cold offensive first half in a 67-59 win over South Florida on Friday night.
Auburn trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before storming back to take the lead on a 12-2 run that was keyed by back-to-back baskets from Flanigan.
“I thought South Florida was the more excited team to play,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “They out-hustled us. ... I challenged my players physically, and I thought they responded.”
All but two of Green’s points came after halftime. After shooting 25% from the field and 14% from behind the arc in the first half, Auburn hit 53.6% of its shots in the second half.
“Our defensive energy stepped up, and that led to offense,” Green said. “We were in transition more. I don’t think we hit too many shots, but we were getting to the basket, looking for contact and trying to finish through it.”
The comeback victory was the Tigers’ 40th consecutive home non-conference win inside Neville Arena. Auburn (2-0) is now 50-3 in such games under head coach Bruce Pearl.
South Florida (0-2) was led in scoring by Selton Miguel’s 13 points. Keyshawn Bryant and Jamir Chaplin both scored 10 points, while Sam Hines Jr. added nine points and 10 rebounds.
“We did a lot of good things — tremendous effort on the offensive glass, tremendous effort in transition,” South Florida coach Brian Gregory said. “But guys, you’ve got to make your free throws. We’ve lost two games because we’re shooting 50 percent from the free-throw line.”