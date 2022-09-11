Main Photo

Southern Miss defensive back Brendan Toles takes down Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard flea-flicker touchdown from Tyler Van Dyke, part of a third-quarter burst that lifted No. 15 Miami past Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday.

Smith’s scoring grab — the only play of that drive — came 2:14 after Thaddius Franklin Jr.’s 7-yard touchdown run gave Miami (2-0) a bit of breathing room after the Hurricanes trailed for almost the entire second quarter.

Recommended for you