Michigan State running back Jalen Berger runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne played well in spurts, allowing No. 15 Michigan State to earn a lopsided win over Western Michigan despite struggling for long stretches of the opener on both sides of the ball.

Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help the Spartans pull away and beat the Broncos 35-13 on Friday night.

