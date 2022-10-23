Main Photo

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away for a 54-10 rout of the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

