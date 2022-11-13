Main Photo

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams takes off in front of Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam.

 PAUL VERNON/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury.

Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 rout of Indiana.

