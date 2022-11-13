COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury.
Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 rout of Indiana.
He returned to the sideline in the second half in street clothes with crutches.
“We’ll have to see, but it didn’t look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,” coach Ryan Day said. “We’ll see how he feels overnight, and then you’re hoping to get (Henderson) back for next week.”
Freshman Dallan Hayden stepped into the No. 1 back role in the second half and carried 19 times for 102 yards and touchdown. Receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ripped off a 71-yard touchdown on his only carry.
Day said both are possibilities if Henderson and Williams can’t go next week, but the Buckeyes will be at a disadvantage if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.
C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) got back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They’d already piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662.
Stroud, who passed for a season-low 76 yards against Northwestern, was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cade Stover and one each to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kamryn Babb.
Indiana’s starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who returned after sitting out last week’s loss to Penn State with an injury, didn’t last long. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first three possessions, Bazelak was benched in favor of Dexter Williams II, who threw for two touchdowns, their only scores of the day.
“I didn’t think we fit into what’s close to being acceptable,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.