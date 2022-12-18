Main Photo

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) releases the ball as he is hit by UTSA linebacker Trey Moore.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

Troy (12-2), the Sun Belt Conference champion, closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season.

Recommended for you